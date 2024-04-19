Christina Hartman, vice president and head of Scripps News, leads the network that reaches 95% of Americans with fact-based, in-depth reporting and programming on multiple platforms.

Prior to her current role, Hartman served as head of news standards for Scripps News and Court TV. She also previously served as vice president of Newsy – which rebranded as Scripps News in January 2023. In that role, Hartman led the newsroom to several awards including: Society of Professional Journalists’ (SPJ) Sigma Chi Delta, Online News Association, Cynopsis and a national Edward R. Murrow.

Prior to joining Scripps, she worked in production on CNN's "State of the Union" and "Reliable Sources."

Hartman earned her master’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia and her bachelor’s degree in English from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. She is a mother of two boys and lives with her husband Daniel in Atlanta.

