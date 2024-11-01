Viewer Spotlight: Scripps News to focus coverage on streaming and connected TV

In the Scripps News Viewer Spotlight, we typically take time to address your questions and concerns about our coverage, but this week, we are responding to inquiries about our future.

"I'm devastated. I thought y'all were doing the best job, and I'm just going to hate to see you go," said Patty of Colorado. "I'm going to watch you every day until November 15th."

Scripps News' parent company, the E.W. Scripps Company, recently announced it would take us off broadcast over-the-air distribution after Nov. 15, and focus the network's live coverage solely on streaming and connected television devices. That means Scripps News will no longer be available on antenna TV.

"My mom was a survivor of the Nazi occupation of Belgium. She made sure to teach me that it was very important to watch the news. ... I'm really going to miss you guys. You're going to leave a huge void," said John of New Mexico.

"What am I going to do when you guys go off the air in November? I don't have cable. I just have television through a window antenna that gets 20 channels or so, but what am I going to use for my news source? If you have an alternative, please let me know," Dave of Arizona said.

Scripps News does have an alternative, and it's a place where viewers have watched us for years. If you're not already watching us on a streaming device or connected TV, you can search for "Scripps News."

We're already on almost all of the services, including Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Vizio, Amazon Fire, Tablo or even the web at scrippsnews.com. We will continue to offer our just-the-facts brand of news — with breaking news, live events and original reporting.

This transition is difficult, personally and professionally, for all of us at Scripps News. Simply put, it costs money to produce, vet and report the news, and the national television advertising market is really strained right now. So, this was a financial and business decision on the part of the E.W. Scripps Company.

It means many of the wonderful people in front of and behind the camera at Scripps News will be leaving the network. However, viewers will continue to see many of their favorite reporters in the field doing what they do best — offering interesting, important stories told in our signature independent, straightforward style.

Scripps News has been independently rated by Ad Fontes Media's bias ranker as the most reliable source of national network television news. The Scripps News team of the future remains committed to preserving that promise and reputation.

Scripps News has always believed in the value of professional, independent news — the kind that can only be produced by teams who operate under a set of values and standards aimed at getting to the truth of every story we cover. To that end, many viewers have asked how they can help support the work of Scripps News. The best way is to keep watching, whether that's on a streaming app or online.

From all of us, those who are staying with the network and those who are moving on, we want to thank you, sincerely, for watching and for engaging with us. And we hope you continue to do so.

Your feedback helps keep us accountable. Tell us more about what you think. Leave us a message 24/7 on our toll-free Scripps News Viewer Hotline at 1-833-4-Scripps.