Viewer Spotlight: The scope of coverage Scripps News brings viewers

Each week, the Scripps News Viewer Spotlight shines a light on the thousands of calls we've received from viewers on our toll-free Viewer Hotline.

"I watch Scripps News constantly, and I'm very happy about the type of news that they present on global events, local events," said Maruk of Illinois. "There are a lot of relevant perspectives that we can get and I think we must thank you for all this very quality work."

Scripps News works hard to bring viewers a wide range of reporting — from international news to coverage in your backyard. Our coverage is made stronger by our network of local reporters who live and work in 42 communities across the United States, giving us the ability to tap into the stories that matter to you.

Scripps News values their work but also respects a certain level of autonomy. The relationship is symbiotic in that local stations have access to Scripps News reports and reporters as well. While a local station may be owned by Scripps, it airs on your TV via an affiliate like CBS or ABC. The affiliate is responsible for translating the signal that carries our local news programming, not local editorial decisions.

Scripps News is proud to work together with our local news stations, which have been awarded everything from the Peabody Award to the Edward R. Murrow Awards for journalism.

Viewers will also occasionally see our reporters from our other Scripps national news networks, like Court TV.

Recently, some callers were concerned when they saw ABC News anchors on Scripps News during the presidential debate.

"Ok, I thought you were an independent news channel, but you're not because the debate says 'ABC'," a viewer stated.

Scripps News is not affiliated with ABC News. The debate was organized and hosted by ABC News, so everyone who wanted to air the debate, including Scripps News, was technically airing an ABC News production for that specific debate. The host network, ABC in this specific case, determines every aspect of that production -- from the camera angles to the moderators and questions.

It doesn't mean that Scripps News is affiliated with ABC News or even agrees with their editorial decisions, it's simply the give-and-take of being able to bring viewers important newsworthy events, no matter who is hosting them. At the end of the day, the goal of Scripps News is to make sure viewers have access to important news.

Your feedback helps keep us accountable. Tell us more about what you think. Leave us a message 24/7 on our toll-free Scripps News Viewer Hotline at 1-833-4-Scripps.