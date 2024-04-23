Amber Strong

Following an internship with MSNBC, Amber began her career in news in her hometown of Indianapolis, Indiana. She found her niche working behind the scenes at the NBC affiliate, running audio and studio cameras. She quickly transitioned to producer and host of a weekend news magazine program. But politics beckoned. She made the move to Washington DC working as a presidential campaign field producer. Shortly thereafter, Amber was promoted to fill-in White House Correspondent for CBN NEWS, finally settling in as a Washington Correspondent.

Amber lives and breathes all things politics and entertainment and has had the privilege of interviewing some of the biggest names in both industries, including Tonight Show Host Jimmy Fallon and Second Lady Karen Pence. However, her true love is sharing stories of unseen heroes giving back to the community.