Members of the King family reflect on legacy of MLK Jr.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Martin Luther King III and his wife, Arndrea Waters King, are focusing on the concept of legacy, emphasizing the importance of daily actions.

Speaking with Scripps News, the Kings reflected on the progress made since the civil rights movement, highlighting milestones such as the election of the first Black president and the appointment of diverse justices to the Supreme Court.

However, they also point out ongoing challenges, including voting restrictions and societal pushback against discussing history and equality.

"We've overcome a lot of things as a society, but it seems like there are more things now that are in play that have to be reasserted, regained," said Martin Luther King III.

Waters King noted, "We've seen a pushback as it relates to talking about history, talking about equality for us all."

The Kings believe the nation is at a crossroads, with Martin Luther King III stating, "We seem to be going through a period of incivility, and we have to reacquire or recreate the climate for civility to exist."

But he says we all have the power of choice.

"Everybody knows my dad was killed when I was 10 years old on April 4th of 1968 — 57 years ago. What they don't know is my grandmother was killed, my father's mother just a few years later in the church. I could have chosen hostility and anger and people would understand that. I chose love, I chose forgiveness. I choose to share that within the world and show up that way every day," he said.

They are promoting the 'Realize the Dream' campaign, which encourages small acts of community service, aiming for 100 million acts of service by the 100th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birth.

They're also releasing the book "What Is My Legacy?" It features contributions from figures like the Dalai Lama and actress Yara Shahidi and aims to inspire others to create their own destinies.

As the Kings continue to advocate for justice and equality, they emphasize the power of collective action and the importance of choosing love and forgiveness as part of their legacy.

