United teams up with Apple to track luggage

Holiday travel may be less stressful for passengers flying with United Airlines.

In the event of a lost bag, the airline announced that customers can now share the location of an AirTag or other "Find My" network accessory with United customer service agents. The service team will then use that information to help track down missing or mishandled luggage.

According to United, customers using AirTags have been able to track the location of their bags for years, but they didn't have a way to share that information with the baggage team.

RELATED STORY | Southwest Airlines unveils major changes as budget airlines lose value

"Apple's new Share Item Location feature will help customers travel with even more confidence, knowing they have another way to access to their bag's precise location with AirTag or their Find My accessory of choice," said David Kinzelman, United's Chief Customer Officer. "They can easily and securely share that with us in the United app, and our team can use the location information to find the bag and get it reunited with its owner much more quickly."

To use the new feature, customers must make sure their phone is running on iOS 18.2 or later.

United says bags arrive late for fewer than 1% of customers.

RELATED STORY | American Airlines suspends flights to Haiti indefinitely