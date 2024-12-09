American Airlines suspends flights to Haiti indefinitely

American Airlines has suspended service from the United States to Haiti amid security concerns.

On November 12, the Federal Aviation Administration placed a 30-day prohibition on flights from the U.S. to Haiti after gangs shot at a Spirit Airlines flight that was preparing to land in Port-au-Prince.

Prior to the order, American Airlines had one daily flight between Miami and Haiti's capital. The airline told Scripps News in a statement that it had provided service to Haiti for more than 50 years.

"We will continue to monitor the situation, assessing safety, security, and customer demand, in evaluating a return of service," American Airlines said.

The announcement comes as gang violence has embroiled the country. On Monday, Haiti's government reported that a gang leader was responsible for the slaughter of more than 100 people in Port-au-Prince.

The U.S. State Department is urging the international community to join them in providing security assistance in Haiti.