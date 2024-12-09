Watch Now
American Airlines suspends flights to Haiti indefinitely

The announcement comes as gang violence has embroiled the country.
American Airlines has suspended service from the United States to Haiti amid security concerns.

On November 12, the Federal Aviation Administration placed a 30-day prohibition on flights from the U.S. to Haiti after gangs shot at a Spirit Airlines flight that was preparing to land in Port-au-Prince.

Prior to the order, American Airlines had one daily flight between Miami and Haiti's capital. The airline told Scripps News in a statement that it had provided service to Haiti for more than 50 years.

"We will continue to monitor the situation, assessing safety, security, and customer demand, in evaluating a return of service," American Airlines said.

The announcement comes as gang violence has embroiled the country. On Monday, Haiti's government reported that a gang leader was responsible for the slaughter of more than 100 people in Port-au-Prince.

The U.S. State Department is urging the international community to join them in providing security assistance in Haiti.

