Starbucks plans to remove 30% of its menu items this year

Starbucks announced plans to cut out 30% of its menu items by later this year on its most recent investor call, according to multiple outlets.

It's part of the coffee shop giant's broader brand re-focus that it's calling "Back to Starbucks" in efforts to bring back customers after posting another loss in the most recent quarter.

New CEO Brian Niccol did not specify which menu items are being axed, but the company has already removed its olive oil drink line less than a year after it launched — the brainchild of former CEO Howard Schultz.

Starbucks recently announced it was bringing back its condiment bar and free refills and it will no longer charge extra for nondairy milk in its beverages.

It's also reversing its open-door policy, where things like its restrooms are only available to customers.

“While we’re only one quarter into our turnaround, we’re moving quickly to act on the 'Back to Starbucks' efforts and we’ve seen a positive response,” said Brian Niccol in a press release. “We believe this is the fundamental change in strategy needed to solve our underlying issues, restore confidence in our brand and return the business to sustainable, long-term growth."