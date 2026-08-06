MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell steps down to focus on Minnesota governor's race

Mike Lindell is stepping down as CEO of MyPillow to focus on his campaign to become Minnesota's next governor.

James "Jim" Furlong, who served as the company's president from 2004 to 2019, will take over as CEO. Lindell said his decision reflects the same principles he would bring to public office.

"After 22 years of leading MyPillow, I know the company is ready for its next chapter and I know Minnesota cannot wait," Lindell said in a statement. "This decision is not about walking away. It is about stepping forward to serve. I am putting Minnesota above myself, my title, and my business interests so I can give this campaign and the people of our state my full time, energy, and attention."

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Lindell, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump known to TV viewers as the "MyPillow guy," is hoping to fill the seat of current Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who announced he will not seek a third term. Lindell currently leads in most polls to become the state's Republican nominee, while U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is widely expected to be the Democratic nominee.

Minnesota's primary election is next Tuesday. Trump has endorsed Lindell, who lost a defamation case tied to Trump's debunked claims about voter fraud during the 2020 election.