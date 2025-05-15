More than 1,000 Starbucks workers on strike nationwide over new dress code

In a move that could delay your morning coffee, more than 1,000 Starbucks workers at 75 locations across the United States have gone on strike.

The protest is in response to the company’s recently updated dress code, which requires all baristas to wear a solid black shirt — either crewneck, collared, or button up — underneath their signature green aprons, along with khaki, black or blue denim bottoms.

Previously, employees enjoyed the freedom to wear a variety of colors and patterns.

The Seattle-based Starbucks argues that the new dress code will enhance the visibility of its iconic green aprons and foster a sense of familiarity for customers.

"By updating our dress code, we can deliver a more consistent coffeehouse experience that will also bring simpler and clearer guidance to our partners, which means they can focus on what matters most, crafting great beverages and fostering connections with customers," Starbucks said in a statement.

Starbucks, which has nearly 10,000 company-owned stores in the U.S., said it would provide workers with two new branded T-shirts at no cost. The union representing workers, however, claims the strike is about more than just the dress code.

"We're not just angry over a shirt color," Starbucks Workers United said in a statement. "Starbucks is a MASSIVE company without focus. They refuse to staff our stores properly, give guaranteed hours to workers, pay us a living wage, or provide stipends to pay for this arbitrary dress code. We need fair union contracts NOW."