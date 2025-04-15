Starbucks making changes to dress code starting May 12

Starbucks is changing its dress code.

Starting May 12, employees will be limited to solid black tops — either crewneck, collared, or button-up — and khaki, black or blue denim bottoms.

The coffee chain said the change is meant to create a more consistent look that highlights the company’s signature green apron.

"By updating our dress code, we can deliver a more consistent coffeehouse experience that will also bring simpler and clearer guidance to our partners, which means they can focus on what matters most, crafting great beverages and fostering connections with customers," Starbucks said in a statement.

The company said it would provide workers with two new branded T-shirts at no cost.

However, not everyone is happy about the move.

“Instead of addressing the most pressing issues baristas have been raising for years, Starbucks is prioritizing a limiting dress code that won’t improve the company’s operation," Jasmine Leli, a Starbucks barista and union bargaining delegate, told the Associated Press. “They’re forcing baristas to pay for new clothes when we’re struggling as it is on Starbucks wages and without guaranteed hours.”

Starbucks Workers United said a tentative dress code agreement had already been reached during contract talks. The union, according to the Associated Press, opposes any changes until bargaining is complete and a labor deal is finalized.

