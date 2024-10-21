Watch Now
Girl Scouts annual membership fees will increase over the next 2 years

The headquarters of Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails
Susan Montoya Bryan/AP
The headquarters of Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails in Albuquerque, New Mexico is shown June 7, 2021.
Posted

The Girl Scouts of the USA National Council voted to raise membership prices at its special session over the weekend for the first time in nearly a decade — but not as much as was originally proposed.

Annual dues to join the youth organization will cost 160% more starting in 2026, going up from $25 to $45. The price will increase again in 2027, costing $65 per scout, according to Girls Scouts of the USA website.

Originally, the organization discussed potentially raising its annual member price to $85.

Despite being known for its iconic cookie sales, the organization has said membership dues are its largest source of revenue.

According to CNN, the organization generated $38 million from nearly two million members in 2023.

Some worry the increase in membership fees will put a financial strain on families, causing some to no longer participate. In addition to fees, members often have to buy their own uniforms which are different for each age group.

For comparison, Scouting America, formerly Boy Scouts of America, charges an annual membership of $85.

