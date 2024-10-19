Watch Now
Girl Scouts membership fees could increase significantly soon

Leaders will meet with parents soon to discuss a major change in the amount of yearly membership dues
The Girl Scouts says it is losing money and is hoping to make it up with a major increase in membership dues.

The Girl Scouts says it wants to increase yearly fees from $25 to $85. It says its largest source of revenue comes from the dues, and not by selling its famous cookies.

Troop leaders have said they believe the membership due increase could put a financial strain on families, causing troops to have issues, possibly including losing members.

