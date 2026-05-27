Dolly Parton is opening a trucker-friendly travel plaza in Tennessee

Dolly Parton is putting her sparkle on the world of travel plazas and truck stops!

The iconic singer-songwriter is opening her first "Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop" next month in her home state.

The inaugural location is off Interstate 65 in Cornersville, Tennessee, which is about 60 miles south of Nashville. The travel stop is "a brand-new roadside destination built around comfort, care and Tennessee hospitality," the company said on social media.

Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop will feature DLY BBQ, Dolly’s Cup of Ambition Coffee, custom merch and a full-service restaurant, it said.

There's a dog park, multiple event spaces, a stage that will regularly feature live music, EV charging stations and a tour bus inspired by the one used by Parton for a fun photo-op.

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The travel stop will also be trucker-friendly. There is parking for tractor-trailers and fueling stations, as well as a trucker's lounge. Even the logo for Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop is a nod to truckers.

The grand opening is scheduled for June 24.