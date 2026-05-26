Ferrari unveils Luce, its first fully electric sports car

Ferrari, known for its high-octane performance cars, is joining the electric vehicle trend.

The automaker this week announced a new EV model that does not use a gas engine. The Ferrari Luce was unveiled after more than five years of development.

Ferrari did not say when the new model will be available for sale, but it start at $640,000. Entry-level Ferraris start at about $250,000.

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Like gas-powered Ferraris, the Luce will pack a punch. The car can accelerate from 0 to 124 mph in 6.8 seconds and reach speeds of more than 180 mph.

Its range is expected to be comparable to other EVs, at about 329 miles on a single charge.

At nearly 5,000 pounds, the Luce is considerably heavier than most Ferrari models.

“We are convinced that a company demonstrates its leadership when it has the courage to dare and to take on the challenge of new technologies. Ferrari Luce was born precisely from this challenge, offering our unprecedented vision of electrification. Never before have we offered our clients such freedom of choice. In line with our belief in technological neutrality, we are the first in the world to combine fully electric, hybrid and combustion engine architectures for sports cars. We have not limited ourselves to innovation in powertrains; with Luce, we have launched a whole new segment in our range,” said Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari’s CEO.

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