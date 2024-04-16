1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
×
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
Watch Live
News
Business
Crime
Education
Entertainment
Good News
Health
Life
Politics
Science and Tech
Sports
U.S. News
Weather
World
Shows
TV Schedule
Morning Rush
Scripps News Live
Main & Wall
The Race
The Debrief
Scripps News Tonight
Scripps News Weekend
Scripps News Reports
Scripps News Showcase
More Shows
Documentaries
In Real Life
Next Level
Bellingcat
All Docs
Investigations
Scripps News Investigates
Fentanyl: The Silent Toll
Hope Denied
Ukraine's Women Warriors
More Investigations
About Scripps News
News Team
Viewer Hotline
Follow Us
Facebook
Instagram
X
TikTok
YouTube
Threads
LinkedIn
Newsletter
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
U.S. News
Crime
Education
Housing
Weather
Entertainment
America Votes
Life
Recalls
Travel
Money
Good News
Good News
Investigations
Shows
Early Rush
Morning Rush
Scripps News Live
Main & Wall
The Race
The Debrief
Scripps News Tonight
The Race - Weekend
Scripps News Weekend
Weekend Debrief
Scripps News Reports
In Real Life
Scripps News Showcase
ScrippsTech
Good To Know
Xploration: Animal Science
Documentaries
Quick links...
U.S. News
America Votes
Life
Good News
Investigations
Shows
Documentaries
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Exciting changes to Scripps News' website, mobile and streaming apps
Auto
Auto
Here are the top-ranked electric and hybrid vehicles of 2024
Elina Tarkazikis
10:42 AM, Apr 22, 2024
Auto
Southern governors pressure autoworkers against voting for unions
AP via Scripps News
9:19 PM, Apr 16, 2024
Recalls
Ford recalls nearly 43,000 SUVs due to gas leaks that can cause fires
AP via Scripps News
2:40 PM, Apr 10, 2024
Auto
Pickup truck sales pique interest for some in US auto industry
Scripps News Staff
9:52 PM, Apr 03, 2024
Money
Hybrids vs EVs: Why hybrids are surging as EV sales slow
John Matarese
7:43 AM, Apr 03, 2024
Recalls
Millions of recalled Hyundai and Kia vehicles remain on the road
AP via Scripps News
9:38 AM, Apr 01, 2024
Auto
Subaru recalls over 118,000 US vehicles, citing faulty air bag sensors
Scripps News Staff
4:32 PM, Mar 27, 2024
Money
People in this state pay 121% more for car insurance than US average
Scripps News West Palm Beach
8:01 AM, Mar 22, 2024
Auto
GM to resume sales of Chevy Blazer EV after software issues
AP via Scripps News
6:08 PM, Mar 08, 2024
Auto
German Tesla plant to be without power for days after suspected arson
Douglas Jones
6:16 PM, Mar 07, 2024
Money
Rodents can cause thousands of dollars in damage to your car
John Matarese
7:22 AM, Mar 04, 2024
Money
Auto insurance rates soaring in 2024: What you can do
John Matarese
7:20 AM, Feb 26, 2024
Auto
2024 may be a better year to buy a car as prices finally fall
Chloe Nordquist
10:40 AM, Feb 23, 2024
Auto
Honda recalling more than 750K vehicles to fix faulty air bag sensors
AP via Scripps News
10:29 AM, Feb 07, 2024
Money
Pothole season alert: Woman hit with $2,600 repair
John Matarese
7:21 AM, Feb 05, 2024
Recalls
Tesla will update 2.2 million vehicles to make certain warnings larger
Scripps News Staff
10:05 PM, Feb 02, 2024
Auto
'Do not drive': Toyota recalls some 50,000 older vehicles
Scripps News Staff
10:32 AM, Jan 30, 2024
Company News
Tesla recalls nearly 200K cars over glitch that disables backup camera
AP via Scripps News
8:10 AM, Jan 26, 2024
Weather
Electric vehicle batteries falling short during frigid temperatures
Scripps News Detroit
8:56 AM, Jan 18, 2024
Auto
This electric RV aims to provide hassle-free living off the grid
Chloe Nordquist
1:38 PM, Jan 12, 2024
Auto
What is the future of automobile technology?
James Packard
3:10 PM, Jan 11, 2024
Recalls
Ford recalls over 112,000 trucks for risk of rolling away while parked
Taylor O'Bier
12:00 PM, Jan 03, 2024
Auto
Toyota-owned automaker Daihatsu stops Japan production after tampering
Douglas Jones
5:53 PM, Dec 28, 2023
Money
5 steps to save money on auto repair
John Matarese
7:29 AM, Dec 27, 2023
Recalls
More than 2.5 million Honda, Acura vehicles are under recall
Alex Arger
7:18 PM, Dec 21, 2023
Auto
General Motors to lay off more than 1,300 workers at Michigan plants
Scripps News Detroit
2:31 PM, Dec 15, 2023
Auto
High Federal Reserve interest rates are making it hard to buy a car
Bianca Facchinei
6:20 PM, Dec 13, 2023
Auto
2 million Tesla vehicles recalled: Autosteer feature lacked safeguards
Justin Boggs
10:41 AM, Dec 13, 2023
Auto
US agency takes 1st step in requiring anti-drunk driving tech in cars
Alex Arger
7:53 PM, Dec 12, 2023
Auto
US skies open up as 2nd flying car secures FAA stamp of approval
Scripps News Staff
3:25 PM, Dec 05, 2023
Auto
Detroit now has the country's first wireless-charging road for EVs
Scripps News Staff
6:43 PM, Dec 04, 2023
Auto
Tesla delivers first batch of stainless steel Cybertruck pickups
Scripps News Staff
12:54 PM, Dec 01, 2023
Auto
You may be able to receive your EV tax credit at point of sale in 2024
Joe St. George
7:53 PM, Nov 23, 2023
Auto
Cruise CEO resigns following troubles with self-driving cars
Scripps News Staff
12:40 PM, Nov 20, 2023
Recalls
Honda recalls 250,000 vehicles over potential stalling issue
AP via Scripps News
2:38 PM, Nov 17, 2023
Auto
You'll soon be able to buy a car on Amazon
Elina Tarkazikis
12:09 PM, Nov 17, 2023
Auto
New Camry, best-selling car in US, will only be offered as a hybrid
Scripps News Staff
3:53 PM, Nov 16, 2023
Auto
UAW votes to approve new contract with General Motors
AP via Scripps News
12:31 PM, Nov 16, 2023
Money
Gas prices are dropping across the US, just in time for the holidays
Tomas Hoppough
5:38 PM, Nov 14, 2023
Auto
Tesla will sue for $50,000 if you try to resell your Cybertruck
Elina Tarkazikis
3:10 PM, Nov 13, 2023
Money
EVs are more affordable than ever: Is now the time to buy?
John Matarese
7:22 AM, Nov 13, 2023
Auto
Going green: The growing push to recycle EV batteries
Maura Sirianni
6:38 PM, Nov 09, 2023
Next Page
Premieres this week