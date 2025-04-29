Commerce Secretary Lutnick hints at good news for automakers amid tariffs

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is reportedly hinting at potential good news for automakers, who face a looming 25% duty on most parts, set to begin Saturday. This duty is in addition to existing tariffs on steel, aluminum, and almost all imported vehicles.

The commerce secretary stated that the auto deal rewards companies that manufacture domestically.

"President Trump is building an important partnership with both the domestic automakers and our great American workers," Lutnick said in a statement to the Wall Street Journal. "This deal is a major victory for the President's trade policy by rewarding companies who manufacture domestically, while providing runway to manufacturers who have expressed their commitment to invest in America and expand their domestic manufacturing.”

Scripps News has not independently confirmed this statement.

The U.S., Canada, and Mexico have largely integrated their automaking industries, with numerous American automakers owning plants in all three nations.

The U.S. has also been subjected to retaliatory tariffs on cars made in America. Canada, for instance, implemented a 25% tariff on autos made in the U.S.

Experts say the threat of auto tariffs has caused a lot of uncertainty in the automotive industry.

"Forecasting sales in this volatile market is quite challenging, and that is what we have right now, a market being steered by headlines coming from the White House," said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive. "Concerns about potential future vehicle prices due to tariffs led to a surge in March sales, and April began with similar robustness. However, inventory levels have declined substantially over recent weeks, likely pushing vehicle prices higher, so the end of April may not be as strong. With economic concerns rising and consumer confidence declining, the outlook for new auto sales from here is more troubling. If current policy holds, prices in the new-vehicle market will be noticeably higher in the coming months as more costly products replace pre-tariff inventory."

Another trade policy change this week involves Chinese imports valued at $800 or less, which are set to lose their tariff exemption on Friday.