Volvo to cut hundreds of jobs amid tariff-related market challenges

Volvo is planning to lay off hundreds of employees across multiple states due to a combination of factors, including tariffs implemented during the Trump administration.

A spokesperson for the Volvo Group told Scripps News, "Heavy-duty truck orders continue to be negatively affected by market uncertainty about freight rates and demand, possible regulatory changes, and the impact of tariffs."

The company informed employees at three of its plants on April 17 about the impending layoffs, which will affect approximately:



250 to 350 employees at the Mack Trucks Lehigh Valley Operations in Macungie, Pennsylvania, where heavy-duty Mack trucks are produced.

250 to 350 employees at the Volvo Trucks New River Valley Operations in Dublin, Virginia, which manufactures heavy-duty Volvo trucks.

50 to 100 employees at the Volvo Group Powertrain Operations in Hagerstown, Maryland, who are responsible for producing engines and transmissions for both brands.

The Volvo spokesperson expressed regret about this decision, stating, "We regret having to take this action, but we need to align production with reduced demand for our vehicles."

