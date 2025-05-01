These are the best cars for teenage drivers, according to the IIHS and Consumer Reports

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and Consumer Reports have released an updated list of recommended vehicles for teenage drivers.

The annual list is meant to provide a balance of safety features and reasonable budget for new drivers. It ranks used vehicles by their crash test performance, braking and handling performance and prices.

The list is further separated into small, midsize and large cars and small and midsize SUVs.

Top picks for 2025 include:

2017-19 and 2023 or newer Toyota Corolla

2019-2022 Honda Insight

2018 or newer Toyota Camry

2020 or newer Subaru Legacy

2019 or newer BMW X2

2017-20 Acura MDX



The list also includes recommendations for certain new cars, so long as they meet or exceed IIHS's safety pick criteria and cost less than $45,000. They incude:



2025 Honda Civic

2025 Honda Accord

2025 Mazda 3

2025 Toyota Camry

2025 Honda HR-V



The lists avoid high-performance vehicles, vehicles with disproportionate horsepower to weight and vehicles that weigh less than 2,750 pounds. Large SUVs and pickups are not included because of their potentially difficult handling and the relatively higher risk they pose to other road users and pedestrians.

“This list is designed to help buyers narrow their search to vehicles that can help drivers avoid crashes and also protect vehicle occupants in the event that a crash does occur,” said Jennifer Stockburger, director of operations at Consumer Reports Auto Test Center. “That combination increases the odds of keeping new drivers safe as they gain experience.”