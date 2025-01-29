Overwhelming majority of Greenlanders do not want to be a part of the US, poll finds

The overwhelming majority of Greenlanders do not want their island to become a part of the United States, according to a new poll.

Only 6% said they would be in favor of their autonomous Arctic nation joining the U.S. while 85% said they wouldn't and 9% were undecided on the matter.

The poll was conducted by Verian and commissioned by the Danish newspaper Berlingske and Greenlandic daily Sermitsiaq, according to Reuters as President Donald Trump has expressed his desire to acquire the Danish territory.

The survey found that 45% of the Greenlanders viewed President Trump's interest as a threat, while 43% saw it as an opportunity.

However, only 8% of the residents would be willing to adopt U.S. citizenship over Denmark, which is known for its free education and universal healthcare.

This latest poll debunks another poll that Berlingske reported was used as propaganda in Russian media, which claimed the majority of Greenlanders wanted to be a part of the U.S.

