Donald Trump Jr. visits Greenland after father suggests US should own territory

Donald Trump Jr. flew to the icy Danish territory of Greenland on Tuesday as his father continued to insist that the U.S. should take control of the island.

Justin Wells, the producer of "Art of the Surge," a documentary series documenting Trump's return to power, accompanied Trump Jr. to Greenland. He posted a video on X that showed Trump calling in to speak with locals in Nuuk.

"It's a very special place. It needs security for itself and it also needs security very much for the world," Trump told the group.

Before his son's trip, during which no official government business is taking place, Trump reiterated his desire to take control of Greenland.

"I am hearing that the people of Greenland are 'MAGA,'" Trump said on Truth Social, referring to his Make America Great Again campaign slogan.

"Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation. We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!" Trump added.

Greenland holds strategic military importance due to its location. The U.S. operates a military base in northwest Greenland, which is vital for missile defense and space surveillance.

Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark. Its prime minister has said the island is not for sale.