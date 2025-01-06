Watch Now
Congress to certify Trump's election win as memories of 2021 linger

Vice President Kamala Harris will preside over the certification of her own loss.
Despite winter weather bearing down on the U.S. Capitol, a joint session of Congress will convene Monday to certify the 2024 presidential election results. (Scripps News)
President-elect Donald Trump.
Congress is set to convene Monday to certify the results of the 2024 presidential election as memories of the violent Capitol insurrection just four years ago hang over the proceedings.

Despite a major winter storm bearing down on the U.S. Capitol, House Speaker Mike Johnson says the certification of President-elect Donald Trump's election win won't be delayed.

The certification is slated to take place at 1 p.m. ET during a joint session of Congress.

Vice President Kamala Harris will preside over the certification of her own election loss, fulfilling the same constitutional obligation former Vice President Mike Pence did in 2021 after a mob of angry Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, seeking to overturn President Joe Biden's election win.

But Monday's proceedings are expected to be much less chaotic than four years ago. Unlike Republicans in 2021, Democrats have said they would not deny the election results.

In an article published Sunday by The Washington Post, President Biden denounced the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection, saying that the peaceful transfer of power is an essential aspect of Democracy.

"We should be proud that our democracy withstood this assault. And we should be glad we will not see such a shameful attack again this year," Biden wrote. "But we should not forget. We must remember the wisdom of the adage that any nation that forgets its past is doomed to repeat it. We cannot accept a repeat of what occurred four years ago."

Bipartisan representatives from both chambers of Congress will read the election results from each state aloud to confirm an official count. Then the presiding officer — Vice President Harris — will announce who won the majority of votes for both president and vice president.

After Congress has certified the election results, the next major event on President-elect Trump's political calendar will be his inauguration on Jan. 20. That will be the final chance for any objections, though Harris has already conceded the election and not disputed the results.

