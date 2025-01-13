Denmark reportedly requests meeting with Trump about Greenland, US military presence

Denmark is reportedly open to the idea of meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to discuss the future of Greenland.

According to two sources who spoke to Axios, Danish officials have sent "private messages" to the Trump transition team in recent days expressing a willingness to meet to discuss the national security of the territory and U.S. military presence on the island.

However, Greenland Prime Minister Múte Egede maintains that "Greenland is for the Greenlandic people" and said its citizens "do not want to be American."

The development comes about a week after Trump said he would not rule out military or economic pressure to take control of Greenland.

"We need Greenland for national security purposes," Trump said during a press conference on Tuesday — hours after his son, Donald Trump Jr., landed on the island.

Greenland does hold strategic military importance due to its location. The U.S. operates a military base in northwest part of the territory, which is vital for missile defense and space surveillance.

Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark and has been exploring potentially becoming an independent nation. However, its leaders have maintained that independence would not involve U.S. annexation.

The prospect of the U.S. acquiring more land also raises questions about international implications, particularly regarding relations with powers like Russia and China.