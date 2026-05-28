New criticism over US response to Ebola outbreak in Africa

There are reports of internal infighting at the CDC over the U.S. Response to Ebola, potentially complicating the response to a fast-moving outbreak in Africa.

According to reporting from CNN, some officials are furious that the U.S. is sending Americans exposed to the virus to other countries for treatment. They say they're doubtful the remote centers will offer the same quality of care compared to the U.S.

On Wednesday Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned the U.S. will not let any Ebola cases into this country. That includes Peter Stafford, the American doctor being treated in Germany right now.

RELATED STORY | US boosts Ebola aid to Congo and Uganda by $80 million amid worsening outbreak

The complication comes as countries across the world rush to respond to the outbreak of an Ebola variant called the Bundibugyo virus, which doesn't have an approved treatment or vaccine.

The U.S. said Thursday it would send another $80 million in aid to Congo and Uganda, for a total of $112 million since the outbreak began.

Also on Thursday, the European Union landed supplies of protective equipment and medications in the town of Bunia in Congo for distribution.

Deliveries of more materials are expected to continue over the next week.

Since the outbreak began on May 15, the Congolese government says there have been more than 1,000 suspected cases and at least 220 confirmed deaths.