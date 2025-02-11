Watch Now
2 American tourists attacked by a shark while swimming in the Bahamas

Police said the women were treated at a local clinic before being airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention. One of the women has serious injuries.
Two American women were reportedly attacked by a shark while visiting the Bahamas last week.

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the attack happened Friday around 6:30 p.m. while the two women were swimming in Bimini Bay. The area is popular among tourists.

Police said the women were treated at a local clinic before being airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention. One of the women has serious injuries.

The women did an interview with NBC's "The Today Show" in which they said they were on a boat ride and decided to jump in the water.

NBC identified the women as 20-year-old Rileigh Decker and 24-year-old Summer Layman. Decker told NBC she felt something tug her leg down and knew immediately she had been bitten by a shark.

They are both expected to make a full recovery, according to NBC.

