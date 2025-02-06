Watch Now
Dozens of giant live beetles disguised as Japanese snacks intercepted at LAX

U.S Customs and Border Protection
Officials discovered dozens of live beetles hidden in snack bags in an air cargo shipment from Japan at LAX.
Someone tried sneaking dozens of live beetles through Los Angeles International Airport inside packages of snacks.

Agriculture specialists with U.S Customs and Border Protection (CBP) discovered 37 live beetles valued at $1,480 hidden inside bags of Japanese snacks, potato chips and chocolate during an examination of an air cargo shipment from Japan last month.

A CBP spokesperson said the beetles may look harmless, but they pose a significant threat to forests by eating plants and laying eggs on tree bark.

According to CBP, exotic insects sold online illegally bring in hefty profits.

The live beetles were seized and will most likely be donated to local zoos that can care for them properly.

