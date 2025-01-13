Watch Now
Science and TechAnimals and Insects

Actions

Large great white shark pinged off the Florida coast multiple times last week

Earlier this month, a 9-foot, juvenile great white shark named "Anne" pinged off the coast of North Carolina's Outer Banks in Ocracoke.
The 13-foot, 1,400-pound beast of a shark left Newfoundland, Canada in early November beginning its journey along the East Coast toward the Sunshine State. (Scripps News)
A great white shark in the water
Posted

A massive great white shark named Breton pinged off of Daytona Beach, Florida multiple times over the weekend, according to data from the nonprofit Ocearch.

The 13-foot, 1,400-pound beast of a shark left Newfoundland, Canada in early November beginning its journey along the East Coast toward the Sunshine State.

Breton has traveled more than 40,000 miles since he was tagged by Ocearch four years ago.

RELATED STORY | Planning a trip to Florida beaches? It's man o' war season

His route is common for large marine animals: Traveling off Atlantic Canada and New England to Florida and the Gulf of Mexico.

Earlier this month, a 9-foot, juvenile great white shark named "Anne" pinged off the coast of North Carolina's Outer Banks in Ocracoke.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

Science and Tech
Scripps News Life promo

Covering the stories that inspire and impact everyday lives.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app