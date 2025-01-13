Large great white shark pinged off the Florida coast multiple times last week

A massive great white shark named Breton pinged off of Daytona Beach, Florida multiple times over the weekend, according to data from the nonprofit Ocearch.

The 13-foot, 1,400-pound beast of a shark left Newfoundland, Canada in early November beginning its journey along the East Coast toward the Sunshine State.

Breton has traveled more than 40,000 miles since he was tagged by Ocearch four years ago.

His route is common for large marine animals: Traveling off Atlantic Canada and New England to Florida and the Gulf of Mexico.

Earlier this month, a 9-foot, juvenile great white shark named "Anne" pinged off the coast of North Carolina's Outer Banks in Ocracoke.