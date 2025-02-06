Trump walks back troop involvement in controversial Gaza Strip plan

President Donald Trump walked back his own suggestion that U.S. troops could play a role in his controversial plan to take the Gaza Strip.

In a post to his Truth Social account Thursday morning, President Trump said the Gaza Strip would be "turned over to the United States by Israel" at the end of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

"The Palestinians, people like Chuck Schumer, would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region," President Trump said. "They would actually have a chance to be happy, safe, and free. The U.S., working with great development teams from all over the World, would slowly and carefully begin the construction of what would become one of the greatest and most spectacular developments of its kind on Earth. No soldiers by the U.S. would be needed!"

RELATED STORY | Lawmakers, public rally to defend USAID from shutdown

It's unclear why President Trump brought up Schumer, who is Jewish and not Palestinian.

On Tuesday, President Trump first revealed his thoughts on the future of the Gaza Strip, which has been decimated since Israel responded to Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack. Most Palestinians living in Gaza were displaced amid Israel's offensive.

Currently, Hamas and Israel are engaging in a ceasefire, which has allowed some Israelis who are being held by Hamas to be released in exchange for prisoners held by Israel.

Netanyahu endorsed President Trump's proposal, repeating that U.S. control of the Gaza Strip would align with Israel's goals to eliminate the threat that he says it poses to his nation.

"I think it's something that could change history. It's worthwhile really pursuing this avenue," he said.

A source familiar with conversations with the Israelis and the White House told Scripps News that maps were exchanged in meetings at the White House. However, it's not clear whether those maps were specific to a Gaza takeover.

RELATED STORY | Trump signs order restricting transgender women from competing in female sports

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio downplayed the United States' role in Gaza.

"So what he very generously has offered is the ability of the United States to go in and help with debris removal, help with munitions removal, help with reconstruction, the rebuilding of homes and businesses and things of this nature, so that then people can move back in," Rubio said. But in the meantime, they'll have to live somewhere. Now, the details of that, if it was accepted, would have to be worked out among multiple partner nations."

Also on Wednesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that President Trump would expect partners in the region, including Jordan and Egypt, to "accept Palestinian refugees temporarily so that we can rebuild their homes."

But other world leaders have condemned the plan, including United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who called the plan "ethnic cleansing."

"It is vital to stay true to the bedrock of international law. It is essential to avoid any form of ethnic cleansing," he said.