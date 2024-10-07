Biden, Harris, Trump each mark 1 year since Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel

Political leaders from across the aisle are marking one year since the October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attack on Israel left some 1,200 people dead and 250 others taken hostage.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden participated in a candle-lighting ceremony at the White House Monday to commemorate one year since the attack, which also claimed the lives of 46 U.S. citizens.

In a statement, President Biden said the hostages and their families "have been through hell" over the past year, but reiterated that the U.S. is "fully committed" to Israel until every hostage abducted by Hamas is released.

"One year later, Vice President Harris and I remain fully committed to the safety of the Jewish people, the security of Israel, and its right to exist," said President Biden. "We support Israel's right to defend itself against attacks from Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and Iran ... We will never give up until we bring all of the remaining hostages home safely."

Vice President Kamala Harris, meanwhile, is expected to address reporters later Monday before she and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff are slated to host a tree-planting ceremony at the Vice President's Residence to honor those killed by Hamas in the past year.

"We all must ensure nothing like the horrors of October 7 ever happen again," Harris said in a statement. "I will do everything in my power to ensure that the threat Hamas poses is eliminated, that it is never again able to govern Gaza, that it fails in its mission to annihilate Israel, and that the people of Gaza are free from the grip of Hamas. I will never stop fighting for the release of all the hostages, including the seven American citizens, living and deceased, still held."

A campaign official for former President Donald Trump said he would commemorate the day with a visit to Ohel Chabad Lubavitch in New York.

Trump is then expected to give remarks from Florida at what his campaign is calling an October 7th Remembrance Event.

"The atrocities, including the slaughtering and capturing of innocent Israelis and Americans, that took place on October 7th would have never happened if President Trump were still in the White House," Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. "For Americans and Israelis alike, it's imperative that President Trump is re-elected so he can end the bloodshed caused by an emboldened Iranian terrorist regime, which is stronger and richer today from the Harris-Biden Administration's incompetence and weak policies."