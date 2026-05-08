Chornobyl Exclusion Zone wildfire spreads as land mines hamper crews

Firefighters are battling a massive wildfire in Ukraine’s Chornobyl Exclusion Zone.

The fire has spread to more than 1,100 hectares, fueled by dry weather and strong winds.

Parts of the area are inaccessible because of land mines left by Russian forces after the 2022 invasion.

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Amid the crisis, firefighters rescued an orphaned moose calf — an endangered species — after it lost its mother in the blaze.

Denis Nesterov, director of the Chornobyl Nature Reserve, said gusty winds have made firefighting efforts more difficult. He said 331 personnel and 75 pieces of equipment are involved in the “elimination of the emergency situation.”

“Despite challenging conditions, strong winds, difficult-to-reach terrain and danger from explosive objects, localization and fire control work continues without interruption,” Nesterov said.

The area was also the site of a major wildfire in 2020 that destroyed numerous historic attractions.

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Russia briefly took control of the area in 2022, but Ukrainian forces pushed the Russians back.

About 1,000 square miles of the region remain off-limits to most people, except workers and a small number of permanent residents.