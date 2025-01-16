American hostages could be released first under potential Gaza ceasefire

As hopes for a potential ceasefire between Israel and Hamas hangs in the balance, so do the lives of three American hostages still being held captive in Gaza.

At this point, it appears that only two of the three American citizens held in Gaza would be released under the terms of the first phase of the ceasefire that's being negotiated.

In total, there are seven American citizens who are being held in Gaza. However, four of them are believed to be deceased.

Among the two expected to be released first, though, includes 36-year-old Sagui Dekel-Chen, a father of three who was reportedly shot by Hamas during his kidnapping on October 7, 2023.

RELATED STORY | Netanyahu says Cabinet won't meet over ceasefire until Hamas drops new demands

The second American hostage expected to be released is 65-year-old Keith Seigel, who could be freed because of his age. Hamas also kidnapped his wife, Adrienne, but she was released during the first ceasefire deal back in November 2023.

The third American hostage being held is 21-year-old Edan Alexander, who could be released at a later stage of the ceasefire agreement because he serves in the Israel Defense Forces.

Americans believed to be deceased in Hamas custody include 72-year-old Gadi Haggai, who was kidnapped along with his 70-year-old wife, Judith Weinstein Haggai. Additionally, 21-year-old Omer Neutra, who was an American-Israeli soldier killed on Oct. 7, and 19-year-old Itay Chen, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen who the Israeli military says was also killed on Oct. 7.

RELATED STORY | Sister of hostage being held in Gaza discusses potential ceasefire deal: 'We have to get over the finish line'

"There are hostages that will continue to be held after the expiration of phase one and it's in the interest of everyone to see that those hostages return home," said Matthew Miller, U.S. State Department spokesperson. "It is in the interest of everyone that the war — that will stop upon the completion of the ceasefire agreement — not resume at the end of six weeks or subsequent to that, if negotiations have extended beyond the opening six weeks. So, it is very much in their interest just, as we believe it is in the interests of Israel that this turn into a lasting peace."

It remains unclear exactly when the exchange of hostages could occur, but current indications point toward Sunday at the earliest. In the meantime, the potential ceasefire agreement also calls for about 1,000 Palestinian prisoners to be released by Israel, as well as an increase in food aide and medicine into Gaza.