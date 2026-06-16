National Hurricane Center issues first advisory of 2026 Atlantic season

The National Hurricane Center has issued its first advisory of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, placing parts of the Gulf Coast under a tropical storm watch.

The watch covers the coastline from Sargent, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana. It means tropical storm conditions are possible within 24 to 36 hours.

Although Potential Tropical Cyclone No. 1 off the Texas coast has not yet developed into a tropical depression or tropical storm, forecasters say it could strengthen into the season’s first tropical storm by Wednesday. Because of its close proximity to land, it is unlikely to intensify into a hurricane before making landfall.

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The system could bring heavy rainfall to areas along the Gulf Coast that are prone to flooding. Its slow movement may drop several inches of rain.

“Potentially life-threatening flash and urban flooding is possible across the Texas coast eastward into central Mississippi through Thursday,” the center said in its advisory. “Prolonged rainfall may extend the flood threat into the weekend. Widespread small stream and minor river flooding is expected along the Texas coast into southwest Louisiana, with isolated areas of significant river flooding possible across the Texas coast and Louisiana.”

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Forecasters expect the 2026 season to be below average, as a strengthening El Niño typically creates unfavorable conditions for hurricanes in the Atlantic basin.

