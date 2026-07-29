France battles worst wildfire disaster in decades as blazes spread across Europe

France is battling what officials are calling the worst wildfire disaster since World War II, with the largest blaze burning near Bordeaux at roughly four times the size of Paris.

The fire has scorched tens of thousands of acres and forced the evacuation of 220,000 people from coastal communities and tourist areas. Homes and other structures have been destroyed or damaged, though no wildfire-related deaths in France have been reported despite the fire's size.

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CNN via CNN Newsource Hundreds of thousands of people in France and Spain have been evacuated from their homes, and wildfires have spread farther than they do on average in an entire year.

Authorities said the situation was largely under control overnight, but triple-digit temperatures continue to grip the region and strong, dry winds risk spreading the fire further.

Bordeaux has not yet been ordered to evacuate, but officials remain on high alert as the fire burns to the city's west and southwest. A massive warehouse in the city has been stocked with beds, blankets, water, and other essentials in case the situation deteriorates.

In nearby Greece, two firefighters died Wednesday while battling a blaze in the Rethymno region of Crete. The circumstances of their deaths are unclear, though the fire department said they were "in the line of duty" attempting to protect lives and property.

In Spain, tens of thousands of residents have been authorized to return home after being forced to evacuate due to wildfires there. Authorities said firefighters made progress on blazes in the central part of the country and evacuation orders were lifted for about 20,000 people in the Madrid region. At least 13 people in the country have died this year from wildfires, making it one of the deadliest fire seasons in decades.