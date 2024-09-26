Here's what to know if you don't heed hurricane evacuation orders

As Hurricane Helene is set to make landfall late Thursday as a potential Category 3 storm, the National Hurricane Center is forecasting a storm surge of up to 20 feet for the Big Bend region of Florida.

The potential storm surge and winds that could top 100 mph are prompting officials to call for evacuations of coastal regions. But what should people do if they choose to hunker down and wait out the storm?

Dave Conner is the public information officer for Pinellas County, Florida — directly in the storm's path — and he says while some residents may feel like the wind and rain won't be that bad, the storm surge is what poses the biggest threat.

"That storm surge is really the issue," Conner told Scripps News. "Eight feet of storm surge is quite a bit. You know, it's a lot taller than me. It's enough to move and flip a car. If you get stuck in it, it's enough to take your life."

The National Weather Service says if people do ignore evacuation orders, there are important steps to take to stay safe:



Secure your home: Cover windows on your home and, if possible, use 5/8 inch exterior grade or marine plywood.

Stay tuned in: Be informed by checking the website of your local National Weather Service Office and other government emergency management offices

Follow instructions: Heed instructions from local officials.

In Lee County, Florida, some residents could be seen ignoring local evacuation orders and watching the storm from a bridge as waves crashed ashore. FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell said it was "concerning" to see considering how quickly waters can rise during a hurricane.

"We know that Lee County is expected to get some storm surge and this could continue to go up and it's so dangerous," Criswell told Scripps News. "The water is the most dangerous part of these storms and we see the largest loss of life is because of water. So, people need to take it serious. They need to listen to their local officials."

As of late Thursday morning, Helene had top sustained winds of 105 mph, but it is expected to become at least a Category 3 hurricane prior to making landfall in Florida later in the day.

The National Hurricane Center has stressed that residents of the Southeastern U.S. should not focus on just where the point of landfall will be. While the worst impacts likely will be felt at the coast, flooding, power outages and tornadoes are expected hundreds of miles inland.