Hurricane Helene reaches Category 2 status as Florida braces for major impact

Hurricane Helene is expected to come ashore late Thursday as an intense major hurricane, but it is not just the shoreline that will be heavily impacted.

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a storm surge of up to 20 feet for the Big Bend region of Florida this evening. The potential storm surged, coupled with winds potentially topping 100 mph, are prompting officials to call for evacuations of coastal regions.

However, where to send evacuees is tricky because of Helene's intensity and speed of forward motion.

The hurricane is expected to zip across the shore and make its way well inland before dissipating. The result will mean tropical storm-force winds are expected as far north as North Carolina and hurricane-force winds are expected all the way north to Macon, Georgia.

As of Thursday morning, Helene had top sustained winds of 100 mph. It is expected to become at least a Category 3 hurricane prior to landfall.

What is causing Helene to become so strong?

Helene is headed over what is known as the Loop Current in the Gulf of Mexico. Generally, hurricanes need water temperatures to reach 80 degrees Fahrenheit to develop. The water in the Loop Current is around 87 degrees.

There is also little wind shear to disrupt the storm's formation, and there is plenty of moisture in the air to help aid its growth.

One thing that has kept it from developing even faster is forecasters found that concentric eyewalls have formed around the center. But even with having two eyewalls taking energy from each other, the National Hurricane Center believes it is in an environment that will still allow it to grow.

Why Helene will have reaching effects?

The National Hurricane Center has stressed that residents of the Southeastern U.S. not focus on just where the point of landfall will be. While the worst impacts likely will be felt at the coast, flooding, power outages and tornadoes are expected hundreds of miles inland.

Helene is expected to quickly move ashore and into Georgia as a hurricane early Friday. It is also expected to have a larger-than-usual wind field. These factors mean residents of Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina are being urged to prepare for tropical storm conditions.

"Potentially catastrophic hurricane-force winds are expected within the eyewall of Helene when it makes landfall in the Florida Big Bend region later today. Preparations to protect life and property should be completed this morning before tropical storm conditions arrive. Damaging and life-threatening hurricane-force winds, especially in gusts, will penetrate well inland over portions of northern Florida and southern Georgia later today and tonight where Hurricane Warnings are in effect," said National Hurricane Center forecaster Jack Beven. "Strong wind gusts are also likely farther north across portions of northern Georgia and the Carolinas, particularly over the higher terrain of the southern Appalachians."

Impacts to travel

Tampa International Airport suspended operations early Thursday morning ahead of the storm. Tallahassee International Airport has also suspended operations for Thursday. Both airports will reopen when it is safe to do so.

Many airlines at Southwest Florida International Airport, which serves the Fort Myers region, have suspended operations on Thursday.

Sarasota Airport is open, but many flights have been canceled or delayed.

As of Thursday morning, more than 900 flights in the U.S. have been canceled.

Also, there have not been any major delays on interstates in Florida. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said Florida Highway Patrol is "patrolling interstate systems to ensure appropriate traffic flow while supporting evacuation efforts."