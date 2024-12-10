Wildfire in Malibu explodes overnight, forcing Pepperdine students to seek shelter

What started as a brush fire in Malibu, California exploded to more than 2,200 acres overnight, forcing evacuations in several neighborhoods and orders for students at Pepperdine University to shelter in place.

The fire, named the Franklin Fire, started late Monday night in the Malibu Canyon area as many parts of Southern California are currently under red flag warnings for strong Santa Ana winds and dry conditions, which fuel these types of blazes.

Updates from CalFire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department show the fire grew to 2,200 acres by Tuesday morning and was 0% contained.

The fast-moving flames jumped Malibu Canyon Road just before 1 a.m. before it continued across Pacific Coast Highway toward the popular Malibu Pier area.

Pepperdine University is near the center of the blaze, creating a scary situation for students and faculty on campus overnight.

The school issued a shelter-in-place notice around 1 a.m. local time Tuesday forcing students to seek safety at the Tyler Campus Center and Payson Library on the grounds. The order was lifted shortly after 7 a.m., but officials said it could be put back in place if conditions worsen.

Videos from students show bright red flames surrounding the outskirts of campus.

Pepperdine said it is equipped to handle situations like these and that university orders supersede evacuation orders from other officials.

"Despite any evacuation orders from Malibu city or surrounding areas, the University community should follow University instructions. We do not evacuate the campus even when surrounding areas might - this shelter-in-place protocol is approved by LA County Fire and executed with their cooperation," the university said on X.

Even though the students and community members can now move freely on campus, they have been "strongly encouraged" by the university not to leave as many of the roads surrounding the property are closed and being utilized by first responders to fight the blaze.

Around 2:30 a.m., Malibu city officials issued a mandatory evacuation order from Tuna Canyon to Puerco Canyon. Los Angeles fire officials said a mandatory evacuation was also in place for east of Malibu Canyon Road, south of Piuma Road and in the Serra Retreat area.

The Palisades Recreation Center is being used as an evacuation center, officials said.

Most of the area is without power as firefighters work to get the worsening situation under control.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

How the fire started is unknown at this time, but it is under investigation.