White House condemns Nazi march that took place in Columbus, Ohio

The White House on Monday condemned a Nazi march that took place in Columbus, Ohio over the weekend.

Police say armed individuals wearing black carried flags with swastikas on them through streets in the city on Saturday. Video footage shows that at least one of them yelled racial slurs.

A White House spokesperson says President Joe Biden "Abhors the hateful poison of Nazism, antisemitism and racism."

The incident also drew criticism from local officials. Columbus' Democratic Mayor Andrew Ginther called it a "cowardly" act, saying the city "Will not allow any of our neighbors to be intimidated, threatened or harmed because of who they are, how they worship or whom they love."

"There is no place in this state for hate, bigotry, antisemitism or violence, and we must denounce it wherever we see it," said the state's Republican Gov. Mike DeWine.

The incident comes roughly a week after other individuals waved Nazi flags outside of a venue in Michigan where a community theater put on a rendition of "The Diary of Anne Frank."

The play is a stage adaptation of Frank's autobiographical journal, which was first published in 1947.

Law enforcement says those waving Nazi flags were removed from the property and continued their protest across the street.