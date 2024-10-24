Trump under fire for his reported praise of Adolf Hitler

Former President Donald Trump came under fire after his former chief of staff said he often praised Adolf Hitler.

In an interview with The Atlantic, Retired Marine Gen. John Kelly said Trump said he needed "the kind of generals Hitler had."

Speaking from her official residence in Washington, Vice President Kamala Harris said Trump is becoming increasingly unhinged and warned there would be no "guardrails" on him in a second term.

"Donald Trump said that because he does not want a military that is loyal to the United States Constitution, he wants a military that is loyal to him," Harris said.

Harris made those remarks before heading to Pennsylvania for a town hall with CNN to answer questions from undecided voters.

Trump's campaign spokesman Steven Cheung responded in a statement, saying "John Kelly has totally beclowned himself with these debunked stories he has fabricated because he failed to serve his president well while working as Chief of Staff and currently suffers from a debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome."

Trump spent the day campaigning in Georgia with a town hall and rally.

During a "Believers and Ballots" faith town hall, Trump asked audience members if they had cast their votes early — something Trump has said he would do this election cycle.

The move marks a shift for Trump, who encouraged voters to go to the polls in person on Election Day in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and members of his family voted early in their home state on Wednesday.