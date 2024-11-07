US presidents react to Donald Trump winning 2024 presidential election

President-elect Donald Trump told supporters as Election Night votes poured in "we have a mandate," when talking about his vision as he heads back to the White House according to election results as of Wednesday night.

Vice President Kamala Harris came out on stage at Howard University in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon to concede the race and reassure supporters and those who voted Democrat that the party would continue to fight for policies laid out during the campaign.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was described as emotional and teary-eyed as she was seen at the Harris event in Washington speaking to other lawmakers.

Former President Barack Obama blamed, in part at least, the aftermath of the global COVID-19 pandemic on Harris' loss.

"From a historic pandemic and price hikes resulting from the pandemic, to rapid change and the feeling a lot of folks have that, no matter how hard they work, treading water is the best they can do," Obama said in a statement posted to social media.

The statement congratulated former President Trump on the reelection win.

Former President George Bush congratulated Trump and J.D. Vance writing, "I also thank President Biden and Vice President Harris for their service to our country."

Former President Bush highlighted what he called a "strong turnout" among voters.

Former President Bill Clinton called the Harris-Walz campaign "positive" and "forward-looking" writing that he and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wish Donald Trump and J.D. Vance well "and hope they will govern for all of us."

Reaction from around the globe

Leaders from countries across the planet reacted to the news, with some staying notably silent on Wednesday as final results from races across the nation continued to come in as votes were counted.

Leaders from the European Union, Ukraine and Israel were among those who congratulated former President Trump on his reelection victory.

Those messages of congratulation included that of Natasa Pirc Musar, the president of Slovenia — the birthplace of Melania Trump, born Melanija Knavs April 26, 1970 in the former Yugoslavia.

Musar wrote, "Our transatlantic family and the entire international community face many challenges today, and your leadership in addressing them will be of key importance. Slovenia is ready to work with you."