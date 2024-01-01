Douglas Jones is a producer for Scripps News covering topics from a national angle including politics, consumer issues and stories that cross borders becoming international concerns that affect the lives of Americans and catch the attention of U.S. lawmakers.

Douglas spent over a decade at CNN and CNN International's 24/7 operation covering stories from around globe.

He left to work in public relations for a housing development project in New Zealand, and then spend time working for UNICEF in Cambodia.

He returned to CNN to cover the 2016 presidential election attending the DNC and the RNC, then went on to cover the inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. and his presidency.

Douglas then joined TEGNA before moving to Scripps News, writing and producing online content for the national website as well as online content for Scripps stations in 41 markets around the United States.