Florida authorities rescue dog tied to pole in path of Hurricane Milton

The reaction on social media was that of shock and heartbreak after Florida authorities posted a video of the moments when a dog was found by a state trooper tied to a pole on the side of I-75 standing in water trapped and scared.

The area was in the path of Hurricane Milton, and the frightened dog was seen growling in fear as the officer approached to free the dog before further harm could happen.

"It's okay, buddy. I don't blame you," the trooper is heard in the video saying as he tried to reassure the pet that he was there to save it.

"Do NOT do this to your pets please..." the state law enforcement agency said in a post to social media.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was clear in his message that state authorities planned to "hold anyone who mistreats pets accountable," he said in a post to social media responding to the outrage over the abuse. "It is cruel for anyone to leave a dog tied to a post in the middle of an oncoming storm."

FHP Troopers rescued a dog left tied to a pole on I-75 near Bruce B Downs Blvd this morning. Do NOT do this to your pets please… pic.twitter.com/8cZJOfkJL2 — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) October 9, 2024

Lost and Found Pets of Hillsborough County posted an update on the male dog estimated to be about 5 years old, confirming he was found in Tampa and had been taken to the Pet Resource Center where he was being cared for.

RELATED | 'Close to death': Owner of Florida pet grooming business arrested on animal cruelty charges

In 2019 then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed a bill that would make animal cruelty a federal offense.

The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act was meant as a follow-up to another piece of animal cruelty legislation that makes subjecting an animal to serious bodily injury a serious crime.

Those found to have violated the legislation can face serious fines and up to 7 years in prison.