Watch Now
U.S. News

Actions

Florida authorities rescue dog tied to pole in path of Hurricane Milton

A state trooper who took video of the heartbreaking scene could be heard saying "It's okay, buddy. I don't blame you" as the fearful dog was standing tied up in water.
Dog rescued by Florida police, found tied to a pole in area set in the path of Hurricane Milton
Florida Highway Patrol
Dog rescued by Florida police, found tied to a pole in area set in the path of Hurricane Milton.
Dog rescued by Florida police, found tied to a pole in area set in the path of Hurricane Milton
Posted
and last updated

The reaction on social media was that of shock and heartbreak after Florida authorities posted a video of the moments when a dog was found by a state trooper tied to a pole on the side of I-75 standing in water trapped and scared.

The area was in the path of Hurricane Milton, and the frightened dog was seen growling in fear as the officer approached to free the dog before further harm could happen.

"It's okay, buddy. I don't blame you," the trooper is heard in the video saying as he tried to reassure the pet that he was there to save it.

"Do NOT do this to your pets please..." the state law enforcement agency said in a post to social media.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was clear in his message that state authorities planned to "hold anyone who mistreats pets accountable," he said in a post to social media responding to the outrage over the abuse. "It is cruel for anyone to leave a dog tied to a post in the middle of an oncoming storm."

Lost and Found Pets of Hillsborough County posted an update on the male dog estimated to be about 5 years old, confirming he was found in Tampa and had been taken to the Pet Resource Center where he was being cared for.

RELATED | 'Close to death': Owner of Florida pet grooming business arrested on animal cruelty charges

In 2019 then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed a bill that would make animal cruelty a federal offense.

The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act was meant as a follow-up to another piece of animal cruelty legislation that makes subjecting an animal to serious bodily injury a serious crime.

Those found to have violated the legislation can face serious fines and up to 7 years in prison.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

U.S. News
America Tonight show promo with Maritsa Georgiou

Get a look at America’s news tonight with Maritsa Georgiou.

In Case You Missed It

Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.