NASA's Hubble telescope reveals striking image of new multi-wavelength galaxy

NASA has released a new wondrous image of the galaxy NGC 1559 in a special image from the Hubble Space Telescope that combines 10 different filtered renderings to created a stunning new look deep into outer space.

Each of the filtered images that were combined to create this new view of NGC 1559 came from Hubble, putting on display the space telescope's sensitivity to light "from ultraviolet through visible ... and into the near-infrared spectrum," NASA said.

RELATED STORY | NASA says astronauts stuck in space will not return home on trouble-plagued Boeing capsule

In the image, observers can see new stars forming in molecular clouds made largely of hydrogen gas, astronomers said in a statement.

As large amounts of ultraviolet light is released, the clouds absorb it causing the gas to glow — it's mostly picked up by a red 656-nanometer filter, to help us here on Earth view the galaxy in a new, clearer way.

In another striking image of NGC 1559 released by NASA in February, the rendering shows the galaxy in another seemingly magical light. Near and mid-infrared light filters were used.

RELATED STORY | NASA clears up confusion regarding strange sound from Starliner

In the multi-wavelength image released this week by NASA, images of the galaxy came from various Hubble observation programs operating between 2009 to 2024. In those programs, teams of astronomers from around the globe proposed various projects with a list of stated goals to produce the images for public and scientific observation and use.

Scientists have studied ionized gas a star formation, while also tracking a supernova and variable stars in other projects, NASA said.