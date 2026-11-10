US moves aircraft from another UK military base amid potential threat for Iran, officials say

The U.S. Air Force has moved a series of aircraft away from another U.K. military base — this time from RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, just east of London — due to a potential threat from Iran, U.S. officials told The Associated Press.

About a dozen KC-135 refueling tankers, as well as some Osprey aircraft, have reportedly left the base, according to reporting from The Wall Street Journal. The aircraft appear to have relocated to other bases throughout Europe, including in Germany, Italy and Spain.

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The U.K.'s Ministry of Defense said it does not normally comment on the military activity of other nations, adding that aircraft and other assets move regularly according to operational requirements.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Air Force said aircraft also rotate for a variety of reasons, including training and real-world requirements, and did not offer any additional insight on matters of operational security.

The move follows an incident in September at another base in the U.K. that is used by the U.S. military. That incident led to a major security situation, with two British nationals accused of being involved in an Iranian-linked plot to target the base where U.S. long-range bombers were stationed — something Iran has denied.