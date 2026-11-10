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Jim Jordan defeats Steve Scalise to become House Republican minority leader

Scalise and Jordan have faced off before, both running to serve as House speaker after Kevin McCarthy was ousted from the job. (Scripps News)
Jim Jordan elected House minority leader
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, walks to the House GOP leadership forum at the Capitol, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, in Washington.
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Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio has been elected House Republican minority leader after defeating Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana in a closed-door vote Tuesday on Capitol Hill.

Jordan won the secret ballot vote 106-73.

Jordan, the current chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, will lead House Republicans as they enter the minority in the new Congress following Democratic victories in the midterm elections.

The Ohio Republican is known for his confrontational approach to Democrats and has frequently been a leading voice for conservatives in Congress. He is not expected to retain his leadership role on the Judiciary Committee when the new Congress begins.

Scalise, the current House majority leader, has served in Republican leadership for years. The two lawmakers previously competed for the House speakership following the ouster of Kevin McCarthy in 2023. Neither secured enough support to win the position, which eventually went to Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana.

Johnson will remain House speaker until the new Congress convenes in January.

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