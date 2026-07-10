Trump says he won’t sign housing bill that’s set to become law at midnight

President Trump said Friday that he will not sign a bipartisan housing bill aimed at tackling the country’s affordability crisis by encouraging more housing supply.

The president previously threatened not to sign the bill unless lawmakers also pass the SAVE America Act, which would require proof of citizenship to register to vote and impose new restrictions on mail-in voting.

Speaking with reporters at the White House at the end of June, Trump called the housing bill “unimportant” and “a yawn.”

The 21st Century Road to Housing Act includes dozens of provisions designed to expand housing access and reduce barriers to homeownership.

Among them are a pilot program for small-dollar mortgages under $100,000, changes to environmental review requirements for new construction and grants to help communities speed up housing development through preapproved building plans.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Trump calls bipartisan housing bill a 'yawn' as it awaits his signature

“I will not sign the Housing Bill, which has been fully approved by Congress and sent to the White House, in PROTEST over the fact that the United States Senate is not capable of passing THE SAVE AMERICA ACT,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, Friday.

He added that he is calling on Senate Republicans to end the filibuster to advance the legislation.