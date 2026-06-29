Trump calls bipartisan housing bill a 'yawn' as it awaits his signature

President Donald Trump downplayed the importance of a newly passed bipartisan housing bill aimed at making homeownership more affordable.

Speaking with reporters at the White House on Monday, Trump called the bill “unimportant” and “a yawn.”

“I think it’s so unimportant compared to the SAVE America Act,” Trump said.

The president threatened not to sign the bill unless lawmakers also pass the SAVE America Act, which would require proof of citizenship to register to vote and place new restrictions on mail-in voting.

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The 21st Century Road to Housing Act includes dozens of provisions aimed at expanding housing access and reducing barriers to homeownership. Among them are a pilot program for small-dollar mortgages under $100,000, changes to environmental review requirements for new construction and grants to help communities speed up housing development through preapproved building plans.

The bill also would restrict large institutional investors that own more than 350 single-family homes from purchasing additional properties, while still allowing them to build homes intended for rental use.

The bill’s passage was a rare show of bipartisanship, especially during an election year when affordability is considered a top issue for voters.

Scripps News has confirmed the bill has been transmitted to the White House, giving Trump 10 days, excluding Sundays, to sign or veto it. If he takes no action while Congress remains in session, the bill will become law without his signature.