Trump delays housing bill signing, demands SAVE America Act pass first

President Donald Trump canceled a scheduled bill signing Wednesday for newly passed legislation aimed at increasing housing affordability, saying he would not move forward until Congress passes a separate election bill.

“Today’s Housing News Conference and Signing is hereby cancelled until such time as we pass the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT, which I consider to be a National Emergency,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act would require people to show proof of U.S. citizenship before voting in federal elections. The measure has faced opposition from Democrats.

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Trump has repeatedly pushed for additional election safeguards while continuing to make disputed claims that the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Joe Biden, was rigged.

Trump’s refusal to sign the 21st Century Road to Housing Act is likely to cause friction because the legislation was a bipartisan effort touted by both Republicans and Democrats.

The package includes dozens of provisions, including a pilot program to create small-dollar mortgages under $100,000, changes to environmental review rules for new construction and a grant program to help communities approve predesigned plans to streamline homebuilding.

The legislation also would prevent large institutional investors that own more than 350 single-family homes from buying additional properties, though it would not require them to sell homes they already own. It would also allow them to build new homes specifically to rent out.