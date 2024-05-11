'The Connors' will complete a seventh, final season after 2018 premier

ABC has agreed to a seventh and final season of the comedy series "The Connors," and it will be the show's last season on the network.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the season is expected to be the shortest of the show so far. "The Connors" premiered on the network as a spin off in 2018 following controversy after the network's former show "Roseanne" was canceled after the comedian Roseanne Barr was accused of making racist remarks.

Deadline was the first to report that the network ordered at least six episodes that will include the main cast including John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert and Lecy Goranson.

"After 6 seasons, be there to say goodbye," the show said in a statement. It is still one of the few independently produced shows on ABC, produced by Werner Entertainment. The show's season 6 finale is scheduled to air on May 22, Deadline reported.