'The Office' follow-up series is officially coming to Peacock

The (fictional) crew that brought Dunder Mifflin's Scranton bunch to TV has found its new subject. In other words, "The Office" is coming back — just in a different office.

An untitled mockumentary show from the same universe as the beloved NBC series is officially coming to Peacock, the streamer announced Wednesday.

Greg Daniels, who brought the British series to American TV, and "Nathan for You" co-creator Michael Koman are executive producing the comedy alongside Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, who created the original.

Domhnall Gleeson, of "Ex Machina" and "About Time," and Sabrina Impacciatore, from "The White Lotus," will lead the cast in the series, scheduled to start production in July.

"It's been more than 10 years since the final episode of 'The Office' aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock," said Lisa Katz, president of NBCUniversal Entertainment, per Variety. "In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper."

In the new series, the same "film crew" from the Scranton series is said to be searching for its new stars when they find a "dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters," according to the show's formal logline.

The announcement is sure to bring new customers to Peacock, which has struggled to get traction with its original series amid the streaming wars. But its back catalog of NBCUniversal hits paints a different picture, with millions of customers signing up after it began exclusively streaming "The Office."

The U.S. Steve Carell-led series ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2013 and has since gained a cult following. It starred — and kickstarted careers of — an ensemble cast, including John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson, Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak and more.

It's not clear if any former cast members will be returning for the new iteration, but many have expressed interest in coming back. Reports from Deadline and Variety say the show is still being written, and the rest of the cast is still being filled out.