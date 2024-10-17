Study shows homeless encampments are not connected to higher crime rates

A new study out of the University of Colorado found that homeless encampments aren't linked to rises in crime.

The study looked at data between 2019 and 2023 and focused on crime in one-quarter to three-quarters of a mile radius around sweep sites. And as time went on, those minimal decreases in crimes like auto theft and public disorder became even smaller.

Researchers also found that, in some cases, rates of violent crime went up after encampments were removed.

According to the Commonsense Institute, the number of unsheltered homeless in the metro area grew 247% in the last six years. The number of newly homeless grew 240% in the same time, and the number of chronically homeless grew 305%.

Denver has the fifth largest homeless population in the country per capita, according to U.S. News and World Report — higher than San Francisco.

An important takeaway is researchers say they believe the lessons learned from this study can be applied to other cities around the country that are struggling with what to do with encampments as well.

With the recent Supreme Court decision Grants Pass vs. Johnson that allows cities to make the decision to displace people, researchers say this analysis should make city leaders think if sweeping is the best use of resources — as encampment sweeps do not help those who are homeless, and according to this study’s results, are also not making the rest of us any safer.